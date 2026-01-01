Deploy Hollama in one-click installation.
Minimal web interface for chatting with Ollama and OpenAI models that stores every conversation in your browser.
Choose a VPS plan for Hollama
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Hollama
Hollama is a focused chat client for large language models that connects directly from your browser to one or more Ollama servers, OpenAI-compatible endpoints, or both at the same time. There's no central database, no account system, and no telemetry â€” sessions, prompts, settings, and API keys all live in browser local storage and never touch the server hosting the UI.
Self-hosting Hollama on a VPS gives a small team a single, always-on URL for talking to private Ollama models or shared OpenAI keys, with a clean editor-style interface designed around long prompts, reasoning models, and code-heavy conversations.
Key features of Hollama
Ollama and OpenAI
Connect to local Ollama servers, OpenAI, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint, and switch between them inside a single session.
Multi-server support
Register several Ollama and OpenAI servers at once and route each session to a different backend without reconfiguring the app.
Browser-local storage
Every session, prompt, setting, and API key is kept in browser local storage, so chats never sit on the VPS or a third-party server.
Editor-grade prompts
Large prompt fields with code editor features, markdown rendering, syntax highlighting, and KaTeX math notation built for technical work.
Reasoning and vision
First-class support for reasoning models and vision models with image inputs, ideal for newer Ollama and OpenAI releases.
Import and export
Back up or move sessions between devices with the built-in import and export tool so browser storage is never a lock-in.
Why run Hollama on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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