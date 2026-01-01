Up to 70% off for M3DB

Deploy M3DB in one click installation.

Distributed time-series database and Prometheus remote storage backend built at Uber for planet-scale metrics.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
A$9.39/mo
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Deploy M3DB in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for M3DB

67% off
KVM 1
A$28.19
A$9.39/mo
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Renews at A$ 17.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$35.49
A$12.79/mo
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Renews at A$ 21.69/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$62.19
A$18.79/mo
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Renews at A$ 41.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$107.09
A$37.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 72.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
A$28.19
A$9.39/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 17.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$35.49
A$12.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 21.69/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$62.19
A$18.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 41.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$107.09
A$37.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 72.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with M3DB

M3DB is an open-source distributed time-series database originally built at Uber to ingest, store, and query billions of metrics per second across thousands of hosts. It pairs an embedded etcd-backed coordinator with a high-compression TSDB engine purpose-built for monitoring workloads, and exposes a Prometheus-compatible remote read and remote write API plus PromQL queries through the m3coordinator on port 7201.

Self-hosting M3DB on your own VPS gives you long-term, cost-efficient retention for Prometheus and Graphite metrics, full control over namespaces and replication, and a single binary that can scale from a single node to a global multi-zone cluster as your data grows.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of M3DB

Prometheus remote storage

Use M3DB as a drop-in long-term backend for Prometheus via remote read and remote write, keeping years of metrics without sampling.

PromQL query engine

Query stored metrics with native PromQL through m3coordinator, making M3DB compatible with Grafana and existing Prometheus dashboards.

High-compression TSDB

A purpose-built columnar storage engine with Gorilla-style compression keeps disk usage low even at millions of active time series.

Configurable namespaces

Define multiple namespaces with independent retention, block sizes, and resolution to balance fast queries against long-term storage costs.

Embedded etcd

The single-node image ships with embedded etcd for cluster topology and placement, removing the need for an external coordination service.

Graphite ingestion

Built-in Graphite Carbon ingestion lets teams consolidate Graphite and Prometheus metrics into one storage layer with a unified query API.

Why run M3DB on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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