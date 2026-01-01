Deploy Jellyswarrm in one click installation.
Open-source reverse proxy that merges multiple Jellyfin servers into a single unified media library.
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What you can build with Jellyswarrm
Jellyswarrm is an open-source aggregation proxy that combines several Jellyfin servers behind one endpoint, presenting libraries, users, and playback as if they came from a single server. It is built for households and friend groups whose movies, shows, and music live on separate machines or networks but who want one place to browse and play everything.
Because it speaks the Jellyfin API natively, existing mobile, TV, and desktop clients keep working without reconfiguration. Self-hosting Jellyswarrm on a VPS gives you a stable public entry point that bridges remote Jellyfin instances without VPNs or SMB mounts, while transcoding still happens on the upstream server that owns the media.
Key features of Jellyswarrm
Unified library view
Browse movies, shows, and music from every connected Jellyfin server inside a single library grid with merged Next Up and Recently Added rows.
Direct upstream playback
Streams are served straight from the source Jellyfin server, so transcoding and bandwidth stay on the machine that owns the media.
Jellyfin API compatible
Appears to clients as a regular Jellyfin server, so existing apps on Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV keep working without changes.
Cross-server user mapping
Link accounts across multiple upstream servers so each viewer signs in once and sees the libraries they have access to everywhere.
Server federation
Automatic user synchronisation across connected Jellyfin instances keeps credentials and access aligned without manual account juggling.
Personal user dashboard
Built-in user page lets viewers manage their upstream credentials and connected libraries from a single web interface.
Why run Jellyswarrm on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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