Deploy Planka in one click installation.
Open-source Trello alternative with real-time kanban boards for team project management.
Choose a VPS plan for Planka
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Planka
Planka is a free, open-source kanban board application built for workgroups who need a simple, self-hosted alternative to Trello. With real-time updates, drag-and-drop card management, and a clean interface, Planka helps teams organise projects, track tasks, and collaborate without relying on proprietary SaaS platforms or paying per-user subscription fees.
Self-hosting Planka on your own VPS keeps all project data, attachments, and team communications under your control. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for reliable data storage and Traefik integration for secure HTTPS access. An admin account is automatically created on first launch with the credentials you configure during deployment.
Key features of Planka
Real-time kanban boards
Changes appear instantly for all team members with live updates powered by WebSocket connections.
Drag-and-drop cards
Move tasks between lists and reorder priorities with intuitive drag-and-drop interactions.
File attachments
Attach files and images directly to cards for keeping project assets organised alongside tasks.
Task comments
Discuss tasks with team members through card comments with real-time notifications.
Labels and due dates
Categorise cards with coloured labels and set due dates to track deadlines across projects.
Multi-project boards
Organise work across multiple projects with separate boards, each with their own lists and members.
Why run Planka on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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