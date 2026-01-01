Relaticle is a self-hosted CRM platform built with native AI agent support at its core. It manages contacts, companies, and sales pipelines through a modern Filament-powered interface, while exposing 30 Model Context Protocol tools that let AI agents read and write CRM data directly â€” without scraping the UI or relying on fragile integrations.

Unlike traditional CRMs that add AI as an afterthought, Relaticle is designed from the ground up for both human and AI agent operation through the same data model. A REST API provides full programmatic access, and a Laravel Horizon background worker handles imports, notifications, and scheduled automation. All data remains in a PostgreSQL database on your own infrastructure.