Deploy Documenso in one-click installation.
Open-source document signing platform for legally binding digital signatures with full data ownership.
Choose a VPS plan for Documenso
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Documenso
Documenso is an open-source alternative to DocuSign, built for organisations that need secure, legally binding digital signatures without surrendering control of sensitive documents to a third-party SaaS provider. It supports multi-party signing workflows, document templates, and comprehensive audit trails, with a clean interface suitable for legal, HR, and finance teams.
Self-hosting Documenso on your VPS keeps every document, signature, and audit record on your own infrastructure. There are no per-document fees, no storage limits imposed by a vendor, and no risk of data exposure through a shared platform. Local certificate management and configurable SMTP ensure the signing process remains entirely within your control.
Key features of Documenso
Multi-party signing
Route documents to multiple signers in sequential or parallel order and track completion status in real time.
Comprehensive audit trails
Every action is logged with timestamps and IP addresses, producing the evidence trail required for legal and compliance purposes.
Document templates
Save frequently used document structures as templates to speed up recurring signing workflows like contracts and NDAs.
Local certificate signing
Documents are signed using a locally managed certificate, keeping the cryptographic process entirely within your infrastructure.
Email notifications
Automated reminders and status updates keep all parties informed without manual follow-up from document senders.
Why run Documenso on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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