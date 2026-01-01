Deploy ArangoDB in one-click installation.
Native multi-model database supporting graphs, documents, and key-value data through a single unified query language.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ArangoDB
ArangoDB is an open-source, native multi-model database that handles graphs, documents, and key-value data within a single engine. Unlike specialised databases that lock you into one data model, ArangoDB lets you mix models in a single query using AQL (ArangoDB Query Language), eliminating the overhead of maintaining separate systems for different data types.
Self-hosting ArangoDB gives you full control over your data, schema, and performance tuning with no licensing fees or usage caps. Its built-in web interface provides visual graph exploration, query execution, collection management, and server monitoring without any additional tooling.
Key features of ArangoDB
Multi-Model Queries
Query graphs, documents, and key-value data together in a single AQL statement without joining across separate databases.
Graph Traversal
Traverse relationships across millions of connected nodes with native graph algorithms including shortest path, k-shortest paths, and pattern matching.
Built-in Web UI
Manage collections, run queries, visualise graphs, and monitor server performance from a browser-accessible dashboard at port 8529.
Flexible Schema
Store schema-less JSON documents or enforce per-collection structure, adapting to evolving data requirements without migrations.
AQL Power
ArangoDB Query Language combines graph traversals, document filtering, and aggregations in expressive, readable syntax close to SQL.
Why run ArangoDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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