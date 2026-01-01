ArangoDB is an open-source, native multi-model database that handles graphs, documents, and key-value data within a single engine. Unlike specialised databases that lock you into one data model, ArangoDB lets you mix models in a single query using AQL (ArangoDB Query Language), eliminating the overhead of maintaining separate systems for different data types.

Self-hosting ArangoDB gives you full control over your data, schema, and performance tuning with no licensing fees or usage caps. Its built-in web interface provides visual graph exploration, query execution, collection management, and server monitoring without any additional tooling.