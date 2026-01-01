PrestaShop is a feature-complete open-source e-commerce platform used by merchants in over 190 countries. It provides everything needed to run a professional online store out of the box: product catalogue management, order processing, integrated payment gateways (PayPal, Stripe, and more), multi-language and multi-currency support, and built-in SEO tools â€” all managed from an intuitive back-office dashboard.

Hosting PrestaShop on your own VPS keeps customer data and payment records under your control, lets you fine-tune PHP and MySQL for peak performance, and scales with your business without per-transaction fees or per-seat pricing from hosted e-commerce platforms.