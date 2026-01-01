Saltcorn is an open-source no-code platform for building database-driven web and mobile applications visually. Define tables, configure rich field types, design layouts in a drag-and-drop builder, attach actions and workflows, and Saltcorn handles the backend, authentication, REST API, and rendering â€” no glue code required.

Self-hosting Saltcorn on your own VPS keeps customer data, internal records, and uploaded files inside your infrastructure instead of a SaaS vendorâ€™s database. You control retention, integrations, plugin installs, and access roles, and you avoid per-user pricing as your team or audience grows. The deployment ships with PostgreSQL and persistent volumes for both the database and uploaded files.