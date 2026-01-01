Up to 70% off for ImmuDB

Deploy ImmuDB in one click installation.

Immutable, tamper-proof database with cryptographic verification for auditable data integrity.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
A$9.39/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy ImmuDB in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for ImmuDB

67% off
KVM 1
A$28.19
A$9.39/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 17.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$35.49
A$12.79/mo
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Renews at A$ 21.69/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$62.19
A$18.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 41.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$107.09
A$37.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 72.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
A$28.19
A$9.39/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 17.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$35.49
A$12.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 21.69/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$62.19
A$18.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 41.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$107.09
A$37.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 72.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with ImmuDB

ImmuDB is an open-source, immutable database written in Go that preserves the full history of all data changes. Every write is cryptographically verified, making it impossible to alter or delete records without detection â€” giving you a tamper-evident audit trail by design.

Deployable as a standalone server, ImmuDB supports key-value, SQL, and document data models, and ships with a built-in web console for browsing data and managing users. Self-hosting puts full control of sensitive audit logs, compliance records, and transaction history on your own infrastructure with no external dependencies.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of ImmuDB

Tamper-evident storage

Every record is linked via cryptographic hashes, so any modification or deletion is immediately detectable by clients or auditors.

Multi-model support

Query data using key-value, SQL, or document interfaces â€” all sharing the same immutable storage engine without schema migrations between models.

Built-in web console

An integrated web UI on port 8080 lets you explore databases, run SQL queries, and manage users without installing additional tooling.

Cryptographic verification

Clients can independently verify the integrity of any value they read using Merkle tree proofs, eliminating the need to trust the server blindly.

Complete audit history

All versions of every key are retained permanently, giving compliance teams and auditors a complete, verifiable chain of custody for every data point.

Why run ImmuDB on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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