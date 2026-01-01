Deploy OpenObserve in one click installation.
Unified observability platform for logs, metrics, traces, and dashboards â€” a cost-effective self-hosted alternative to Datadog and Splunk.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenObserve
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenObserve
OpenObserve (O2) is a cloud-native observability platform built in Rust that unifies log management, metrics monitoring, distributed tracing, and real user monitoring in a single lightweight deployment. By using Parquet columnar storage with native S3 support, it delivers storage costs up to 140 times lower than Elasticsearch while offering comparable or better query performance.
Unlike multi-component observability stacks that require separate tools for logs, metrics, and traces, OpenObserve ships as a single binary with an embedded database. Self-hosting on a VPS gives engineering and operations teams complete control over their telemetry data â€” no per-seat licensing, no data egress fees, and no third-party access to sensitive infrastructure metrics, error logs, or user session data.
Key features of OpenObserve
Unified Observability
Logs, metrics, distributed traces, and real user monitoring all in one platform â€” no need to stitch together separate tools or maintain multiple integrations.
Parquet Storage
Columnar Parquet format with S3-native storage reduces data storage costs by up to 140x compared to Elasticsearch, making petabyte-scale observability economically viable.
OpenTelemetry Native
Ingests data via the OpenTelemetry standard, with no vendor-specific agents or proprietary SDKs required for logs, metrics, or traces.
SQL and PromQL Queries
Query logs and traces with SQL and metrics with PromQL â€” familiar languages that eliminate the need to learn a proprietary query syntax.
Built-in Dashboards
Pre-built dashboard templates and a visual dashboard builder provide immediate visibility into infrastructure, application performance, and error rates.
Why run OpenObserve on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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