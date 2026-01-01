Deploy RSS Bridge in one-click installation.
Self-hosted bridge that turns websites without RSS into clean, subscribable feeds for any reader.
Choose a VPS plan for RSS Bridge
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with RSS Bridge
RSS Bridge is an open-source PHP service that generates RSS and Atom feeds for sites that no longer publish them â€” social networks, video platforms, news portals, forum threads, and the long tail of pages that quietly dropped feeds in the last decade. It ships hundreds of community-maintained bridges and exposes each one as a stable feed URL you can subscribe to from any reader.
Self-hosting RSS Bridge on your own VPS keeps your reading list private, sidesteps the public-instance rate limits and downtime that come with shared community deployments, and lets you whitelist exactly which bridges your instance exposes. Combined with a self-hosted reader like FreshRSS or CommaFeed, it puts you back in control of how you consume the open web.
Key features of RSS Bridge
Hundreds of bridges
Generate feeds from YouTube channels, Mastodon timelines, Reddit subs, Bandcamp pages, GitHub releases, news sites, and plenty more sources out of the box.
Multiple feed formats
Serve each source as Atom, RSS 2.0, MRSS, JSON, HTML, or plain text so any reader, scraper, or webhook consumer can use it.
Bridge whitelist
Restrict your instance to a curated set of bridges via
whitelist.txt to control resource usage and avoid exposing rarely-used scrapers.
Browser-grade fetching
Bundles curl-impersonate so requests look like a real Chrome browser, getting past sites that block stock HTTP clients.
Custom bridges
Drop your own
Bridge.php files into the config volume to scrape any site you need without forking the project.
No accounts needed
Stateless web UI with no users, no database, and no signup â€” feed URLs are the only persistent state.
Why run RSS Bridge on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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