Koffan is a self-hosted shopping list web application built for couples, families, and shared households. It syncs in real time between phones, tablets, and desktops over WebSockets, works offline as a Progressive Web App, and organizes products into custom sections with fuzzy auto-complete drawn from your own purchase history.

Self-hosting Koffan on a VPS keeps the household grocery list on infrastructure you control instead of a shopping SaaS. Written in Go with an embedded SQLite database, it runs in roughly 2.5 MB of RAM with a 16 MB disk footprint, ships with translations for thirteen languages, includes brute-force login protection, and exposes an optional REST API for automations, migrations, and integrations.