EspoCRM is a fully open-source CRM platform built for organisations of all sizes that need a flexible, customisable system for managing customer relationships. It covers the complete sales cycle â€” leads, accounts, contacts, opportunities, and activities â€” alongside marketing campaigns, email integration, and a built-in helpdesk for support cases.

Self-hosting EspoCRM on your VPS puts all your customer data under your direct control with no per-user licensing fees, no vendor lock-in, and the freedom to extend the platform with custom entities, fields, and workflows to match your exact business processes.