Flame is a self-hosted startpage that turns your server into an organised hub for all your applications and bookmarks. Everything is managed through a built-in GUI â€” no config files to edit, no restarts required. Add apps, organise bookmarks, and customise the look entirely from the browser.

Unlike hosted dashboard services, Flame runs entirely on your own VPS, keeping your service inventory and bookmarks private. Its Docker label integration automatically discovers running containers, so your dashboard stays up to date as you deploy new services.