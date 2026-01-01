Deploy FreeCAD in one click installation.
Free parametric 3D CAD modeler accessible from any browser via KasmVNC, with no local installation required.
Choose a VPS plan for FreeCAD
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with FreeCAD
FreeCAD is a free and open-source parametric 3D CAD modeller used by engineers, product designers, and architects worldwide. Unlike mesh-based tools, FreeCAD works with precise constraint-based geometry so every dimension can be modified at any point without rebuilding a model from scratch. This template runs FreeCAD in a browser-accessible desktop via KasmVNC, turning any internet-connected device into a capable CAD workstation.
Self-hosting FreeCAD on your VPS means your engineering environment â€” including custom macros, part libraries, and project files â€” is always available from any device without managing software installations across multiple machines. Persistent volume storage keeps all your work intact across container updates and reboots.
Key features of FreeCAD
Browser-Based Access
Full FreeCAD desktop delivered via KasmVNC, accessible from any modern browser without installing anything locally.
Parametric Modeling
Constraint-based sketcher and Part Design workbench let you modify any dimension at any time without rebuilding the model.
Multi-Workbench Environment
Dedicated workbenches for solid modeling, assemblies, technical drawings, FEM analysis, and more in a single application.
Standard Format Support
Import and export STEP, IGES, STL, DXF, and SVG files for compatibility with other CAD tools and manufacturing workflows.
Python Scripting
Automate repetitive tasks, create custom macros, and build new workbenches using the built-in Python scripting engine.
Why run FreeCAD on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.