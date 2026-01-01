Firefly is a streamlined WireGuard VPN server that pairs the high-performance, modern cryptography of WireGuard with an accessible web UI for managing clients, generating configurations, and monitoring connections. It eliminates the complexity of traditional WireGuard setup so you can have a secure VPN running in minutes rather than hours.

Deploying Firefly on your own VPS gives you a dedicated public IP for reliable VPN access, enterprise-grade bandwidth without ISP throttling, and complete independence from third-party VPN providers that log traffic or suffer unexpected outages.