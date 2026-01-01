Deploy Mattermost in one click installation.
Open-source team messaging platform with complete data ownership and enterprise-grade security controls.
Choose a VPS plan for Mattermost
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Mattermost
Mattermost is a self-hosted team collaboration platform that delivers Slack-like messaging, file sharing, voice calls, and workflow automation â€” without surrendering control of your data. Built for technical and security-conscious teams, it supports threaded channels, 800+ integrations, SSO, LDAP, and compliance archiving out of the box.
Self-hosting Mattermost on your own VPS eliminates per-user subscription fees, keeps all messages and files inside your infrastructure, and satisfies the data sovereignty requirements common in government, finance, and healthcare environments where cloud-only tools are not acceptable.
Key features of Mattermost
Threaded Messaging
Organised team conversations in persistent channels with full-text search across unlimited message history.
Rich Integrations
Connect to 800+ tools including GitHub, Jira, Zoom, and Jenkins with webhooks, slash commands, and a plugin marketplace.
Voice and Video
Built-in audio and video calls with screen sharing keep collaboration in one place without switching to external tools.
Enterprise Security
SSO, LDAP, role-based permissions, and compliance export satisfy strict security and regulatory requirements.
Complete Data Ownership
All messages and files live on your VPS â€” no vendor access, no per-user fees, and no platform lock-in.
Why run Mattermost on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.