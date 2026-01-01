Deploy Expensave in one click installation.
Open-source personal and family expense tracker for monitoring spending habits and managing household budgets.
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What you can build with Expensave
Expensave is an open-source expense tracking application built for individuals and families who want full control over their financial data. With shared expense calendars, bank statement import, and spending habit reports, it turns raw transaction data into actionable insights that help you understand where your money goes.
Self-hosting Expensave on your own VPS keeps sensitive financial data off third-party commercial servers, eliminates recurring subscription fees, and gives every household member access without sharing credentials â€” while automatic backups protect years of spending history.
Key features of Expensave
Shared Expense Calendars
Multiple users can contribute to the same calendar, making it easy for families and housemates to maintain household budget transparency.
Bank Statement Import
Import statements from financial institutions to automatically populate transactions, reducing manual entry and ensuring complete spending records.
Spending Habit Reports
Visual analytics break down income and expenses by category over time, revealing patterns that help you make smarter budget decisions.
Progressive Web App
The mobile-responsive PWA lets you log expenses from any device instantly, so you never miss a transaction on the go.
Privacy-First Design
All financial data stays on your own server â€” no third-party analytics, no subscription fees, and no risk of a commercial platform shutting down.
Why run Expensave on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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