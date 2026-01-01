Nexterm is an open-source server management platform that consolidates SSH terminal sessions, VNC desktops, and RDP connections into a single browser-accessible interface. Unlike traditional remote access tools that require a local client, Nexterm runs on your VPS and gives you a full connection hub accessible from any device with a browser.

Self-hosting Nexterm on your own VPS means your server credentials and session data never leave your infrastructure. The built-in SFTP file manager, session recording, monitoring, and support for organisations and 2FA make it a practical replacement for juggling multiple SSH clients, VNC viewers, and RDP tools.