Deploy Apache Gravitino in one click installation.
Open-source metadata lake that unifies catalogs, schemas, and tables across Iceberg, Hive, MySQL, and PostgreSQL behind one API.
Choose a VPS plan for Apache Gravitino
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Apache Gravitino
Apache Gravitino is a geo-distributed, federated metadata lake that gives data teams a single place to manage tables, schemas, filesets, models, and access policies across heterogeneous catalogs.
Unlike a traditional Hive Metastore, Gravitino federates existing catalogs without copying metadata and exposes them through a unified REST API and modern web UI, so engines like Trino, Spark, Flink, and Doris can query the same logical view.
Self-hosting Gravitino on your own VPS keeps sensitive lineage, schema definitions, and credential mappings inside your environment and avoids the recurring cost of managed metadata services. The bundled Iceberg REST catalog endpoint is ready to back lakehouse tables out of the box.
Key features of Apache Gravitino
Unified metadata lake
Federate Iceberg, Hive, JDBC, and filesystem catalogues behind a single REST API and three-level metalake.catalogue.schema namespace.
Built-in Iceberg REST
Ships an Iceberg REST catalog endpoint on port 9001 so Spark, Flink, and Trino can read and write Iceberg tables without an external service.
Modern web UI
Browse metalakes, catalogs, schemas, and tables, edit properties, and inspect lineage from a built-in web console — no extra container required.
Multi-engine compatibility
Trino, Spark, Flink, Doris, and PyIceberg connectors talk to Gravitino so the same metadata powers SQL, batch, and streaming workloads.
Fileset and model catalogs
Manages unstructured filesets and ML model metadata alongside tables, giving AI and lakehouse workloads one governance plane.
Why run Apache Gravitino on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.