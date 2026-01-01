Up to 70% off for Apache Gravitino

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Open-source metadata lake that unifies catalogs, schemas, and tables across Iceberg, Hive, MySQL, and PostgreSQL behind one API.

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67% off
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8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
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KVM 1
A$ 29.99
A$ 9.99 /mo
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Renews at A$ 18.49/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$ 37.69
A$ 13.49 /mo
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Renews at A$ 23.09/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$ 66.09
A$ 19.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 44.59/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$ 113.79
A$ 39.99 /mo
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Renews at A$ 76.89/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

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Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Apache Gravitino

Apache Gravitino is a geo-distributed, federated metadata lake that gives data teams a single place to manage tables, schemas, filesets, models, and access policies across heterogeneous catalogs.

Unlike a traditional Hive Metastore, Gravitino federates existing catalogs without copying metadata and exposes them through a unified REST API and modern web UI, so engines like Trino, Spark, Flink, and Doris can query the same logical view.

Self-hosting Gravitino on your own VPS keeps sensitive lineage, schema definitions, and credential mappings inside your environment and avoids the recurring cost of managed metadata services. The bundled Iceberg REST catalog endpoint is ready to back lakehouse tables out of the box.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Apache Gravitino

Unified metadata lake

Federate Iceberg, Hive, JDBC, and filesystem catalogues behind a single REST API and three-level metalake.catalogue.schema namespace.

Built-in Iceberg REST

Ships an Iceberg REST catalog endpoint on port 9001 so Spark, Flink, and Trino can read and write Iceberg tables without an external service.

Modern web UI

Browse metalakes, catalogs, schemas, and tables, edit properties, and inspect lineage from a built-in web console — no extra container required.

Multi-engine compatibility

Trino, Spark, Flink, Doris, and PyIceberg connectors talk to Gravitino so the same metadata powers SQL, batch, and streaming workloads.

Fileset and model catalogs

Manages unstructured filesets and ML model metadata alongside tables, giving AI and lakehouse workloads one governance plane.

Why run Apache Gravitino on Hostinger

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Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

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Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

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Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

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The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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