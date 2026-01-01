Pastefy is a self-hosted pastebin platform that gives developers and teams a private, feature-rich alternative to public code sharing services. With syntax highlighting for over 100 programming languages, folder organisation for snippet collections, password-protected pastes, and configurable expiration, it covers every code-sharing scenario without sending sensitive content to third-party servers. A REST API enables programmatic snippet creation from CI pipelines, editors, and automation scripts.

Self-hosting Pastefy on your VPS keeps API keys, database credentials, internal configurations, and proprietary logic entirely within your infrastructure. You eliminate the size and rate limits of public pastebin services and gain the ability to enforce custom data retention policies that satisfy your organisation's security and compliance requirements.