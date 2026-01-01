Grafana Tempo is a high-scale distributed tracing backend designed to ingest traces from OpenTelemetry, Jaeger, Zipkin, and other sources without requiring complex infrastructure. Unlike trace stores that depend on Elasticsearch or Cassandra, Tempo stores trace data in object storage, making it cost-efficient at scale. It integrates natively with Grafana to let engineers jump from a Prometheus metric or a Loki log line directly to the corresponding trace.

This template bundles Tempo with Grafana Alloy as the OpenTelemetry collector, Prometheus for metrics, and Grafana as the visualisation layer â€” giving you a self-contained distributed tracing stack that you fully own and control on your VPS.