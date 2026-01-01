Heimdall is a purpose-built application dashboard that replaces cluttered browser bookmarks with a clean, visual interface for accessing all your web applications and services. It supports enhanced integrations with popular self-hosted tools like Sonarr, Radarr, and SABnzbd, displaying live statistics directly on dashboard tiles so you can monitor service health at a glance.

Self-hosting Heimdall on your own VPS gives you a persistent, always-available start page accessible from any device, with no external dependencies and full control over your dashboard layout, themes, and API integrations.