Deploy Heimdall in one click installation.
Elegant application dashboard for centralising access to all your web services and self-hosted apps.
Choose a VPS plan for Heimdall
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Heimdall
Heimdall is a purpose-built application dashboard that replaces cluttered browser bookmarks with a clean, visual interface for accessing all your web applications and services. It supports enhanced integrations with popular self-hosted tools like Sonarr, Radarr, and SABnzbd, displaying live statistics directly on dashboard tiles so you can monitor service health at a glance.
Self-hosting Heimdall on your own VPS gives you a persistent, always-available start page accessible from any device, with no external dependencies and full control over your dashboard layout, themes, and API integrations.
Key features of Heimdall
Live Service Stats
Enhanced integrations with Sonarr, Radarr, NZBGet, and more display real-time statistics directly on dashboard tiles.
Built-in Search
Integrated search bar supports Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo, making Heimdall a powerful browser start page.
Auto Icon Detection
Automatically fills icons and colours for recognised Foundation apps, reducing manual configuration effort.
Multi-User Support
Each user gets their own dashboard configuration, suitable for shared homelabs and team environments.
Tag-Based Filtering
Organise large collections of applications with tags for quick filtering and navigation across service categories.
Why run Heimdall on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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