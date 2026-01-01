Mitra is an open-source federated micro-blogging platform written in Rust that connects to the wider Fediverse through the ActivityPub protocol. With a memory footprint under 50 MB, it runs comfortably on the smallest VPS plans while interoperating with Mastodon, Pleroma, Misskey, and other federated networks. Because Mitra implements the Mastodon API, every popular Mastodon client works out of the box.

Self-hosting Mitra on your own VPS keeps your social graph, posts, and subscriber data entirely under your control â€” no algorithmic feeds, no advertising, and no third-party platform deciding the rules. You set the registration policy, moderation approach, and federation scope for your community.