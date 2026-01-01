Deploy OmniTools with one-click installation.
Self-hosted web utility suite with 80+ tools for image editing, PDF manipulation, video conversion, and data transformation.
Choose a VPS plan for OmniTools
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OmniTools
OmniTools brings together over 80 browser-based utilities into a single self-hosted application, so you don't have to visit multiple scattered online conversion sites. Image editing, PDF merging, video trimming, JSON formatting, QR code generation, and more are all available from one consistent interface with no file size limits or premium paywalls.
Because all processing happens directly in the browser, no files are ever uploaded to the server. Self-hosting OmniTools means sensitive documents stay on your network, your team gets a clean ad-free tool accessible from any device, and you eliminate the privacy risks of public conversion websites.
Key features of OmniTools
Browser-Side Processing
All file operations run locally in the browser â€” nothing is uploaded to the server, keeping sensitive documents private.
Image & PDF Tools
Resize, convert, and compress images; merge, split, and annotate PDFs without installing desktop software.
Video & Audio Utilities
Trim videos, extract audio tracks, and convert to GIF format directly in the browser.
Developer Data Tools
Format JSON, convert between CSV and JSON, validate XML, and encode or decode URLs in one place.
No Ads or Paywalls
Self-hosting provides a clean, distraction-free interface with all 80+ tools fully available at no extra cost.
Why run OmniTools on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.