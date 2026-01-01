Fasten On-Prem is an open-source self-hosted electronic medical record (EMR) manager that lets individuals and families consolidate health data from doctors, hospitals, labs, and connected devices into a single private archive. Built on the FHIR healthcare data standard and written in Go, it ingests records through manual entry and FHIR Bundle uploads exported from patient portals, and renders them in a unified timeline alongside notes, conditions, medications, allergies, and lab results.

Self-hosting Fasten on your own VPS keeps personally identifiable health data inside infrastructure you control, rather than a SaaS health-records provider â€” important given how sensitive medical history is. The encrypted SQLite database, single-binary Go runtime, and per-user signup mean a small VPS comfortably hosts a full personal or family record.