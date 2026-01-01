COPS (Calibre OPDS PHP Server) is a fast, read-only alternative to the built-in Calibre content server. It exposes an existing Calibre library — the standard metadata.db file — through a simple HTML interface for browsers and an OPDS feed for ebook readers like Moon+ Reader, KyBook, Aldiko, and Marvin. Because it runs on plain PHP with no database of its own, it stays responsive on modest hardware and starts in seconds.

Self-hosting COPS on a VPS gives mobile ebook readers a fast catalog endpoint without keeping a Calibre desktop instance running, and pairs naturally with Calibre-Web for users who want a read-only public catalog separate from their full management UI.