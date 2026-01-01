Deploy Open Monograph Press in one click installation.
Open-source platform for managing the editorial workflow of scholarly books, monographs, and edited volumes.
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What you can build with Open Monograph Press
Open Monograph Press (OMP) is a free, open-source publishing platform developed by the Public Knowledge Project for university presses, scholarly societies, and independent academic publishers. It manages the full editorial workflow for books â€” from submission and internal review through copyediting, production, and online catalogue publication â€” in a single integrated tool.
Self-hosting OMP on your own VPS keeps manuscripts, reviewer identities, contracts, and reader analytics under your direct control rather than on a third-party press service. This template bundles a MariaDB database for reliable metadata storage and routes traffic through the pre-installed Traefik reverse proxy so your press is reachable over HTTPS as soon as deployment completes.
Key features of Open Monograph Press
Editorial workflow
Move every submission through submission, internal review, external review, copyediting, and production stages with role-based task assignments.
Series and catalogs
Organise titles into book series, categories, and a public catalogue so readers can browse your press by topic, author, or series.
Multiple formats per book
Sell or distribute each monograph in several formats â€” PDF, EPUB, HTML, hardcover, paperback â€” from a single catalogue entry with rich metadata.
ONIX and DOI metadata
Generate ONIX records and register DOIs so your monographs are discoverable in library catalogues, search engines, and academic indexes.
Multilingual press
Run a press in multiple languages with localised interface, metadata fields, and reader-facing pages from one installation.
Open-source and self-hosted
Built and maintained by the Public Knowledge Project, OMP is fully open-source with no per-title fees or vendor lock-in.
Why run Open Monograph Press on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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