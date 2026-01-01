BugSink is a self-hosted error tracking platform that captures, groups, and surfaces application exceptions across your services in real time. Built with Django and Python, it provides the stack traces, error context, and deduplication that development teams need to diagnose and resolve issues quickly — without sending sensitive debugging information to a third-party service.

Self-hosting on your own VPS eliminates per-error-volume pricing, removes data residency concerns for regulated industries, and lets you integrate error tracking directly with your existing infrastructure. This deployment pairs BugSink with MySQL for durable error storage and creates an admin user automatically on first start.