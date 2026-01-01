Eclipse Kura is a Java and OSGi based framework that turns a Linux machine into a managed IoT edge gateway. It abstracts away the low-level work of polling industrial protocols, normalizing payloads, buffering offline data, and publishing telemetry to a cloud broker, so integrators can focus on wiring assets and writing business logic instead of plumbing.

Running Kura on a VPS gives industrial integrators, OEMs, and IoT consultants a reproducible staging environment for gateway configurations before they ship to physical hardware. The browser-based administration console exposes every wire graph, driver, and cloud connector remotely, so you can prototype against real PLCs and MQTT brokers without provisioning dedicated edge devices.