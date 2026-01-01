Cross-seed is an open-source automation tool designed to help torrent users find and add cross-seeds â€” torrents that exist on multiple private trackers but share identical files. By comparing your existing downloads against indexers like Prowlarr or Jackett, it identifies matching releases and adds them to your torrent client automatically, letting you seed on additional trackers without re-downloading any data.

Running Cross-seed on a VPS ensures continuous 24/7 operation, scanning for new cross-seed opportunities whenever they arise. It integrates with popular torrent clients including qBittorrent, Deluge, and rTorrent, and supports data-based matching that works even when release names differ across trackers.