Grafana Loki is an open-source log aggregation system built by Grafana Labs that takes the Prometheus approach to logs â€” it indexes only a small set of metadata labels per stream rather than the full log content, which keeps storage costs and operational overhead dramatically lower than traditional log databases. Logs are pushed in by agents like Promtail, Grafana Alloy, Fluent Bit, or Vector and queried with LogQL.

This template bundles Loki with Grafana pre-configured as a UI and pre-provisions Loki as the default data source, so logs are searchable in the Explore view the moment the stack comes up. Self-hosting on a VPS keeps sensitive application and audit logs entirely within your own infrastructure, with no per-GB ingestion fees.