Rybbit is a privacy-first web analytics platform designed as a modern alternative to Google Analytics. It delivers pageviews, sessions, bounce rates, referrers, geographic data, and session replays without using cookies or cross-site tracking â€” making GDPR compliance a built-in property rather than an afterthought.

Powered by ClickHouse for high-performance event storage and PostgreSQL for application data, Rybbit handles large event volumes with fast dashboard queries. Self-hosting eliminates per-site fees and data retention limits, giving you full ownership of visitor data across all your properties.