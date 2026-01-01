NZBHydra2 is a Usenet meta-search engine that lets you query dozens of indexers â€” both Usenet-specific Newznab providers and Torznab torrent indexers â€” from one unified web interface and through a single Newznab-compatible API. It deduplicates results across providers, applies your quality and category preferences, caches searches, and exposes everything through an endpoint that Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, Readarr, and other automation tools can hit directly.

Self-hosting NZBHydra2 on a VPS gives your Arr stack a single, fast, owner-controlled aggregator instead of pointing every downloader at every indexer individually â€” simpler configuration, fewer API calls per provider, and centralized stats on which indexers actually deliver.