Deploy Pinry in one click installation.
Self-hosted Pinterest-style image board for saving, tagging, and organizing images and videos.
Choose a VPS plan for Pinry
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Pinry
Pinry is an open-source, self-hosted image board that lets you collect, tag, and browse images, videos, and web pages in a visually appealing tiling layout â€” similar to Pinterest but entirely under your control. It combines a Django REST Framework back-end with a Vue.js front-end and ships as a single Docker container backed by SQLite for zero-dependency setup.
Self-hosting Pinry means your personal collection stays private on your own VPS, with no algorithmic feeds, no ads, and no account required for browsing if you enable public access. Multi-user support, public and private boards, browser extension compatibility, and a full REST API make it suitable for both personal collections and small collaborative teams.
Key features of Pinry
Tag-Based Discovery
Assign multiple tags to every pin and filter your entire collection instantly by tag â€” no nested folders required.
Multi-User Boards
Create separate boards per user and control visibility with public or private access settings for each board.
Browser Extension Support
Save images directly from any web page to your Pinry board using the official browser extension.
REST API
Automate pin creation and manage collections programmatically through the built-in Django REST Framework API.
Multi-Arch Docker Image
The official image supports AMD64, ARMv7, and ARMv8 â€” runs on standard VPS servers and ARM-based boards alike.
Why run Pinry on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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