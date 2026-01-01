Pinry is an open-source, self-hosted image board that lets you collect, tag, and browse images, videos, and web pages in a visually appealing tiling layout â€” similar to Pinterest but entirely under your control. It combines a Django REST Framework back-end with a Vue.js front-end and ships as a single Docker container backed by SQLite for zero-dependency setup.

Self-hosting Pinry means your personal collection stays private on your own VPS, with no algorithmic feeds, no ads, and no account required for browsing if you enable public access. Multi-user support, public and private boards, browser extension compatibility, and a full REST API make it suitable for both personal collections and small collaborative teams.