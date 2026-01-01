Elasticsearch is a distributed, RESTful search and analytics engine at the heart of the Elastic Stack. Built on Apache Lucene, it provides full-text search, complex aggregations, and near real-time indexing across massive datasets. Its distributed architecture supports automatic sharding and replication, enabling horizontal scalability from a single node to a large cluster.

Self-hosting Elasticsearch on your VPS gives you dedicated resources for consistent query performance, full control over index configuration and retention policies, and the ability to integrate with your own logging, monitoring, and application stack without per-document pricing or vendor restrictions.