Meilisearch is a lightning-fast, open-source search engine written in Rust that returns relevant results in under 50ms with built-in typo tolerance, faceted filtering, and customisable ranking â€” all via a simple REST API. It works out of the box with smart defaults, making it straightforward to add powerful search to e-commerce stores, documentation sites, and SaaS applications.

Hosting Meilisearch on your own VPS gives you dedicated CPU and memory for consistent sub-50ms performance under load, unlimited document indexing at a fixed cost, and full control over security and configuration without relying on a managed search service.