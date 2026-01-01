Deploy pgAdmin in one click installation.
Open-source administration and development platform for PostgreSQL â€” the most popular graphical management tool for Postgres databases.
Choose a VPS plan for pgAdmin
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with pgAdmin
pgAdmin is the most popular and feature-rich open-source administration and development platform for PostgreSQL, maintained by the PostgreSQL community. The web edition (pgAdmin 4) provides a polished browser-based interface for managing one or many Postgres servers â€” schema design, query development with autocomplete and explain plans, backup and restore, role and grant management, replication monitoring, and full-text search across database objects.
Self-hosting pgAdmin on your VPS gives DBAs and developers a centralised Postgres management console accessible from anywhere with a browser, without installing a desktop application. Connect pgAdmin to any reachable Postgres instance â€” local containers, cloud-hosted RDS or Cloud SQL, or remote Postgres servers â€” and manage them all from a single web UI.
Key features of pgAdmin
Multi-server management
Connect to and manage any number of PostgreSQL servers from a single web interface, organised into server groups with tagged metadata.
Query Tool with autocomplete
Full-featured SQL editor with syntax highlighting, autocomplete on table and column names, query history, and graphical EXPLAIN plan visualisation.
Schema designer
Browse and edit databases, schemas, tables, views, functions, sequences, and indexes through a tree navigator with click-to-edit dialogs.
ERD diagrams
Generate interactive entity-relationship diagrams from existing schemas, or design new schemas visually before applying changes to the database.
Backup and restore
Run pg_dump and pg_restore operations directly from the UI with format options, compression levels, and per-table selection.
Role and grant management
Visually create roles, manage group memberships, and grant or revoke object-level permissions across databases and schemas.
Why run pgAdmin on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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