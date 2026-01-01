Deploy LocalAI in one click installation.
Self-hosted, OpenAI API-compatible inference server that runs LLMs, image generation, and audio transcription on your own hardware.
Choose a VPS plan for LocalAI
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LocalAI
LocalAI is a free, open-source alternative to the OpenAI API that runs entirely on your own infrastructure. It implements the OpenAI REST API specification, so any application built for OpenAI â€” LangChain, LlamaIndex, AutoGen, and hundreds of others â€” can switch to LocalAI by changing a single endpoint URL with no code modifications required. It supports language models via llama.cpp, image generation via Stable Diffusion, and audio transcription via Whisper, all served from one container with a built-in model gallery and chat UI.
Self-hosting LocalAI means your prompts, responses, and generated content never leave your server. There are no per-token costs, no rate limits, and no dependency on third-party API availability â€” making it practical for privacy-sensitive workloads and cost-conscious production deployments.
Key features of LocalAI
OpenAI API Compatible
Drop in as a replacement for OpenAI API calls without changing application code â€” just update the base URL and switch the API key.
Multi-Modal Inference
Run language models, image generation (Stable Diffusion), and audio transcription (Whisper) from a single server under one unified API.
Built-in Model Gallery
Browse, download, and activate pre-configured models through the web UI without writing configuration files or running CLI commands.
CPU-Only Operation
Runs on standard VPS hardware without GPU requirements â€” GPU acceleration is supported when available but never required.
No Token Costs
Unlimited inference with no per-request pricing, usage quotas, or billing â€” your only cost is the VPS that runs it.
Why run LocalAI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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