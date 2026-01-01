OHDSI Atlas is the open community standard for conducting observational research on patient-level health data converted to the OMOP Common Data Model. Researchers use it to build patient cohorts, explore standardised medical vocabularies, design population-level effect estimation studies, and characterise disease natural history without writing SQL.

Self-hosting Atlas on your own VPS gives full control over study designs, cohort definitions, and result sets, while shipping pre-loaded with the Eunomia synthetic OMOP CDM so you can explore the workflow immediately. The bundled WebAPI back-end and PostgreSQL database make every Atlas feature work out of the box, with no separate data warehouse setup required.