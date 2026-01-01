Deploy GPT-Researcher in one click installation.
Autonomous AI research agent that conducts deep web research and generates detailed, cited reports in minutes.
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What you can build with GPT-Researcher
GPT-Researcher is an open-source autonomous AI agent designed to perform comprehensive online research on any topic. It uses a multi-agent approach â€” a planner agent breaks the question into sub-queries, researcher agents gather information from dozens of sources simultaneously, and a writer agent synthesizes the findings into a structured, cited report. This parallel approach dramatically reduces the time to produce research-grade content compared to manual browsing or single-query LLM prompts.
Self-hosting GPT-Researcher gives you full control over which LLM providers and search APIs you connect, what data is processed, and how reports are stored. Running it on your own VPS means sensitive research topics stay on your infrastructure, with no usage limits from third-party hosted services.
Key features of GPT-Researcher
Multi-Agent Research
Parallel sub-query agents gather data from dozens of sources simultaneously, producing thorough reports faster than any single-thread research flow.
Cited Reports
Every generated report includes inline source citations and a reference list, making findings verifiable and suitable for professional use.
Multiple Report Types
Generate research reports, resource lists, outlines, or custom-formatted outputs to match the exact deliverable your workflow requires.
Flexible LLM Support
Connect OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint so you can balance cost, speed, and model capability per research task.
Web Search Integration
Plugs into Tavily, Google, Bing, and other search providers to retrieve live, up-to-date information rather than relying on static training data.
Why run GPT-Researcher on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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