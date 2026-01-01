Deploy Ralph in one click installation.
Open-source IT asset management and data centre infrastructure platform with a full REST API.
Choose a VPS plan for Ralph
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Ralph
Ralph is an open-source asset management and CMDB (Configuration Management Database) system built by Allegro for managing IT infrastructure at scale. It covers the full asset lifecycle â€” from purchase and assignment through retirement â€” across both data centre racks and back-office environments, with built-in data centre visualisation for rack layouts and power capacity planning.
Self-hosting Ralph on your VPS gives your IT team a single source of truth for hardware inventory, software licences, contracts, and support agreements without per-asset subscription costs. A comprehensive REST API makes Ralph straightforward to integrate with existing ticketing, monitoring, and procurement systems.
Key features of Ralph
Asset Lifecycle Tracking
Track every asset from purchase order through assignment, maintenance, and decommission, with full history and audit trail for compliance and cost reporting.
Data Centre Visualisation
Map physical rack layouts with drag-and-drop placement, monitor power consumption per rack, and plan capacity expansions before hardware arrives.
REST API
A comprehensive REST API lets you integrate Ralph with ticketing systems, monitoring platforms, and procurement tools to automate inventory updates and eliminate duplicate data entry.
Software Licence Management
Track software licences, contracts, and support agreements alongside hardware assets so you always know what is licensed, where it is deployed, and when renewals are due.
Custom Workflows
Define flexible workflow states for asset lifecycle stages so your procurement, operations, and decommission processes are enforced consistently across the team.
Why run Ralph on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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