Monica is an open-source personal relationship management system built with Laravel that helps you remember everything important about the people in your life. Document contacts, conversations, birthdays, gift ideas, debts, and life events in a single private interface available in 27 languages. Unlike social networks and cloud contact managers, Monica is designed for self-hosting so your most personal data never leaves your infrastructure.

Because Monica stores relationship details that you would never trust to a commercial platform â€” family health history, private conversations, personal preferences â€” running it on your own VPS ensures complete data sovereignty with no advertising, no behavioural tracking, and no third-party access to your information.