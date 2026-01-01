Deploy ChronoFrame in one click installation.
Self-hosted photo gallery with automatic EXIF parsing, reverse geocoding, and an interactive explore map for photographers.
Choose a VPS plan for ChronoFrame
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ChronoFrame
ChronoFrame is a modern open-source photo gallery built for photographers who want a beautiful, metadata-aware home for their work without surrendering it to a cloud service. Built on Nuxt 4 with a fast image pipeline, it automatically parses EXIF on upload, reverse-geocodes shooting locations, generates ThumbHash placeholders for instant loading, and supports Live and Motion Photos alongside JPEG, PNG, and HEIC/HEIF.
Running ChronoFrame on your VPS keeps full-resolution originals, GPS coordinates, and viewing history under your control — no subscription, no per-photo limits, no third-party scanning. Photos can live on local disk or any S3-compatible bucket, and the included explore map turns every trip into a browsable timeline of where each frame was captured.
Key features of ChronoFrame
Interactive explore map
Every geotagged photo appears on an interactive MapLibre map so you can browse your library by location instead of scrolling through endless timelines.
Automatic EXIF parsing
Capture time, camera body, lens, focal length, aperture, and GPS coordinates are extracted on upload and indexed for fast filtering and and search.
Reverse geocoding
GPS coordinates are resolved into human-readable place names via Nominatim or Mapbox so each photo is labelled with city and country automatically.
Live and Motion Photos
Native support for iPhone Live Photos and Android Motion Photos preserves the short video alongside the still so memories play back as captured.
Flexible storage backends
Store originals on local disk, any S3-compatible object storage, or OpenList — switch backends without changing the gallery URL or losing metadata.
Why run ChronoFrame on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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