eLabFTW is a free and open-source electronic lab notebook (ELN) built specifically for research laboratories. It replaces paper notebooks and scattered spreadsheets with a structured, searchable workspace where scientists log experiments, manage samples and reagents, store protocols, and collaborate on shared resources across teams.

Self-hosting eLabFTW on your own VPS keeps sensitive research data, intellectual property, and unpublished results entirely under institutional control â€” no third-party cloud, no per-seat pricing, and no risk of vendor lock-in. The full PDF/ZIP export, timestamping, and S3-compatible storage make it suitable for regulated environments that require audit trails and long-term archiving.