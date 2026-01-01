Up to 70% off for eLabFTW

Deploy eLabFTW in one click installation.

Open-source electronic lab notebook for research teams to track experiments, samples, and protocols.

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A$9.39/mo
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Deploy eLabFTW in one click installation.

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67% off
KVM 1
A$28.19
A$9.39/mo
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Renews at A$ 17.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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64% off
KVM 2
A$35.49
A$12.79/mo
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Renews at A$ 21.69/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$62.19
A$18.79/mo
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Renews at A$ 41.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$107.09
A$37.59/mo
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Renews at A$ 72.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
A$28.19
A$9.39/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 17.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$35.49
A$12.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 21.69/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$62.19
A$18.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 41.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$107.09
A$37.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 72.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with eLabFTW

eLabFTW is a free and open-source electronic lab notebook (ELN) built specifically for research laboratories. It replaces paper notebooks and scattered spreadsheets with a structured, searchable workspace where scientists log experiments, manage samples and reagents, store protocols, and collaborate on shared resources across teams.

Self-hosting eLabFTW on your own VPS keeps sensitive research data, intellectual property, and unpublished results entirely under institutional control â€” no third-party cloud, no per-seat pricing, and no risk of vendor lock-in. The full PDF/ZIP export, timestamping, and S3-compatible storage make it suitable for regulated environments that require audit trails and long-term archiving.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of eLabFTW

Experiment notebook

Rich-text and Markdown editor with LaTeX, code highlighting, file attachments, and version history for every experiment entry.

Sample database

Track reagents, equipment, antibodies, and cell lines with custom item types, metadata, and inventory locations across the lab.

Team collaboration

Share experiments and resources across teams with granular per-item and per-user access control and a shared template library.

Reusable protocols

Build a versioned protocol library that any team member can clone into a new experiment, keeping methods consistent and reproducible.

Trusted timestamps

Cryptographically timestamp experiment entries through RFC 3161 authorities to prove when data was recorded for IP and audit needs.

PDF and ZIP exports

Generate signed PDF reports or full ZIP archives of experiments and resources for archiving, regulatory review, or publication.

Why run eLabFTW on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

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Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

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