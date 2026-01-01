Up to 70% off for Mautic

Deploy Mautic in one click installation.

Open-source marketing automation platform for email campaigns, lead scoring, and multi-channel customer engagement.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
A$9.39/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Mautic in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Mautic

67% off
KVM 1
A$28.19
A$9.39/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 17.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$35.49
A$12.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 21.69/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$62.19
A$18.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 41.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$107.09
A$37.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 72.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
A$28.19
A$9.39/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 17.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
64% off
KVM 2
A$35.49
A$12.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 21.69/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
A$62.19
A$18.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 41.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
A$107.09
A$37.59/mo
Choose plan
Renews at A$ 72.39/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Mautic

Mautic is a fully open-source marketing automation platform that gives businesses complete control over their campaigns, contact data, and customer journeys. Unlike SaaS marketing tools that charge per contact, Mautic runs on your own infrastructure â€” no recurring platform fees, no data sharing with third parties, and no vendor lock-in.

Self-hosting Mautic on a VPS keeps your customer data under your direct control â€” critical for GDPR and data sovereignty requirements. With no per-contact pricing, you can scale your marketing operations without cost penalties, while retaining full ownership of every email, campaign, and lead interaction.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Mautic

Email campaign automation

Build automated drip campaigns and broadcast emails with a drag-and-drop builder, dynamic content personalisation, and A/B testing.

Lead scoring and tracking

Score contacts based on page visits, email opens, form submissions, and custom events to prioritise follow-up at the right moment.

Visual campaign builder

Design complex multi-step customer journeys with a canvas-based workflow editor that connects conditions, actions, and decisions.

Contact segmentation

Segment contacts dynamically using behavioural data, demographics, and custom fields to target the right audience for every campaign.

Multi-channel outreach

Reach contacts via email, SMS, push notifications, and web notifications from a single platform with unified engagement tracking.

Why run Mautic on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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