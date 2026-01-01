MicroRealEstate is an open-source property management application built specifically for independent landlords and small real estate teams. It consolidates tenant records, lease contracts, rent tracking, and document generation into a single self-hosted workspace, removing the per-unit fees and data-sharing trade-offs of commercial property management SaaS.

Self-hosting MicroRealEstate on your own VPS keeps sensitive tenant information, lease agreements, and payment history under your full control. The microservices architecture cleanly separates the landlord portal, tenant portal, document generator, and email service, making it straightforward to manage rentals at any scale without recurring software costs.