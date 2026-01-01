Deploy Notifiarr in one click installation.
Unified client for Notifiarr.com that bridges your media stack with powerful notification and automation workflows.
Choose a VPS plan for Notifiarr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Notifiarr
Notifiarr is a self-hosted client for the Notifiarr.com service, enabling deep integration between your media automation stack â€” including Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, Readarr, and Plex â€” and a centralised notification system. It acts as the bridge between your local services and Notifiarr.com, relaying events, triggering custom workflows, and delivering real-time alerts to Discord, Slack, and other platforms.
By running the Notifiarr client on your own VPS, you keep full control over your media stack integrations without exposing individual services to the internet. Configure everything through a clean web interface, monitor system health, and route notifications exactly where you need them.
Key features of Notifiarr
Starr App Integration
Connect Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, Readarr, and more to relay media events and trigger custom notifications automatically.
Discord Notifications
Deliver rich, customisable notifications to Discord channels with media artwork, metadata, and action buttons.
System Health Monitoring
Monitor disk space, CPU, memory, and drive health from a single dashboard with automated alerting.
Plex & Tautulli Support
Receive now-playing updates, playback events, and user activity notifications directly from your Plex Media Server.
Multi-Platform Alerts
Route notifications to Slack, Telegram, email, and other platforms alongside Discord for flexible delivery.
Why run Notifiarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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