Notifiarr is a self-hosted client for the Notifiarr.com service, enabling deep integration between your media automation stack â€” including Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, Readarr, and Plex â€” and a centralised notification system. It acts as the bridge between your local services and Notifiarr.com, relaying events, triggering custom workflows, and delivering real-time alerts to Discord, Slack, and other platforms.

By running the Notifiarr client on your own VPS, you keep full control over your media stack integrations without exposing individual services to the internet. Configure everything through a clean web interface, monitor system health, and route notifications exactly where you need them.