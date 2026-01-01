Deploy Maputnik in one click installation.
Free and open visual editor for MapLibre and Mapbox GL JSON map styles, built for developers and cartographers.
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What you can build with Maputnik
Maputnik is the standard open-source visual editor for the MapLibre GL style specification, used to design vector tile basemaps for web and mobile applications. Instead of hand-editing JSON, you compose layers, paint properties, expressions, and filters through a live WYSIWYG editor synced with a real MapLibre GL preview.
Self-hosting Maputnik on your own VPS keeps proprietary style files, tile server URLs, and API keys inside your infrastructure rather than depending on the public demo at maplibre.org. The deployment ships as a single static front-end served by the official Maputnik binary, so design work runs entirely on the browser side with no external map service dependencies required.
Key features of Maputnik
WYSIWYG style editor
Edit MapLibre and Mapbox GL JSON styles visually with a live map preview that updates as you tweak layers, colours, fonts, and zoom-dependent expressions.
Full style spec coverage
Supports every MapLibre GL style spec layer type â€” fill, line, symbol, raster, hillshade, heatmap â€” with type-aware inputs for paint and layout properties.
Data-driven expressions
Build and debug filter and property expressions with inline validation, so styles can react to feature attributes, zoom level, and runtime state.
Vector tile inspector
Inspect vector tile sources layer by layer to see exactly which features and properties are available before binding them in your style.
Import and export styles
Load styles from a URL, upload JSON, or paste from clipboard, then export the finished style file ready to drop into MapLibre GL JS or native SDKs.
Custom tile sources
Point the editor at your own vector or raster tile endpoints, OpenMapTiles, or MBTiles servers to design styles against the data your app actually serves.
Why run Maputnik on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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